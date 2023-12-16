Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $139.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

