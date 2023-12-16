Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

