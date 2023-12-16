Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

