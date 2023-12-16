Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 15,458 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,345,000 after buying an additional 369,804 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,659,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,156 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,965,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

