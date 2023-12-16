Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 14,999 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 799.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $90.79 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

