Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of C opened at $49.79 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

