Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 172,623 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,238,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $90.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

