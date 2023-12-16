Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $117,323,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.51 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

