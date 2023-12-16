Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $243.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

