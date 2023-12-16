Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $320.14 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $350.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.