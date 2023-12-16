Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $30.45 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

