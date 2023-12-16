Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 547.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

