Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,878,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

