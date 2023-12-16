Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.