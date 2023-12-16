Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.18 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.