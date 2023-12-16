Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $123.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $317.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.