Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

