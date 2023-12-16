Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 7,749 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

