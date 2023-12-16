Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 358 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $79.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

