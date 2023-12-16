Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.73. The company has a market capitalization of $346.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $435.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

