Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

