Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires Shares of 19,357 JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBHY. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,084,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBHY opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2661 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

