Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,525 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

