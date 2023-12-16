Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of MARPS opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

