Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$1.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92. The stock has a market cap of C$370.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

