Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

MFC opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$28.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

