MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.15. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $47.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

