MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.67.

TSE:MAG opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.95. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.26 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.8866037 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

