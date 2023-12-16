M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 939,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

