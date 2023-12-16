M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 523,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,890,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

