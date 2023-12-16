M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 14,868 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

