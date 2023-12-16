M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $691,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

