M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGT opened at $482.22 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $484.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.03.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

