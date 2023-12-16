M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 19,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

