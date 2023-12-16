M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,900 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Masco by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

