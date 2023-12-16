LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $94.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

