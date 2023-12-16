Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) SVP Sells $272,020.00 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 3.1 %

LPX opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,576,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after acquiring an additional 565,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,881,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

