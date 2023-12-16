Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.37

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.17, with a volume of 80334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Logitech International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

