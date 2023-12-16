Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $5.34 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.34 billion and approximately $268.52 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $72.22 or 0.00170716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,987,158 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

