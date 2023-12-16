Lisk (LSK) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $169.29 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002210 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

