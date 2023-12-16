Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228,615 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.4 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.