Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

