LifePro Asset Management Sells 168 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LifePro Asset Management cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

