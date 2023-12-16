LifePro Asset Management Purchases 137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

