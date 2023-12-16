Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($11.40).

LXEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

