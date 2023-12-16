Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 333 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.50 ($3.84).

LGEN opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.09) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.40 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.22. The company has a market cap of £14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 770.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,950 shares of company stock worth $650,748. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

