Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 333 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.50 ($3.84).
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,950 shares of company stock worth $650,748. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
