Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares GBX 7.63 Dividend

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Law Debenture Trading Up 0.1 %
LON LWDB opened at GBX 801 ($10.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 871.09 ($10.94). The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,080.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 774.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.93.
About Law Debenture
