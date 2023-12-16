Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares GBX 7.63 Dividend

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.1 %

LON LWDB opened at GBX 801 ($10.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 871.09 ($10.94). The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,080.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 774.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.93.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

