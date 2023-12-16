Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

