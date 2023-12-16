Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.30 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
