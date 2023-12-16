Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.30 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

