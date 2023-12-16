Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.92

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and traded as low as $20.08. Lagardere shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

Lagardere Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Lagardere Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.